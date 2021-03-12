UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM's Politics Doomed With Gilani's Defeat In Senate Chairman Election: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:43 PM

PDM's politics doomed with Gilani's defeat in Senate chairman election: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said with the defeat of Yousaf Raza Gilani in the Senate chairman election, the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which revolved around personal interests, had doomed.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said with the defeat of Yousaf Raza Gilani in the Senate chairman election, the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which revolved around personal interests, had doomed.

Talking to media persons here outside the Parliament House flanked with Senator Faisal Javed Khan, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his allies were striving to ensure transparency in the electoral process by moving a bill in the Parliament and sending a reference to the Supreme Court.

He said the PM had made all-out efforts to stop misuse of money, and sale and purchase of votes in the Senate election. Accordingly, the government introduced amendments in the relevant laws in the Parliament and also approached the apex court for open balloting , but the opposition parties opposed it.

Shibli Faraz said Imran Khan desired the country to move towards progress and prosperity, by eliminating the old system which had ruined the economy, ethics and democratic norms.

On the contrary, those who had opposed transparency in the electoral system were against the country's progress, he said, adding the people should strengthen Imran Khan's hands.

Gilani's defeat was in fact the defeat of old corrupt system, and the narrative of corrupt politicians and their promoters, the minister remarked.

He said the PDM had started its so-called movement from a long march, and then gave a deadline for resignations from the assemblies, but nothing had happened so far.

He said the opposition parties made a malicious attempt to breach the secrecy of ballot, but it was exposed with the detection of hidden camera installed by them around the polling booth.

Similar drama was staged by their leaders outside the Parliament on the day of PM's vote of confidence, he added.

The minister said with the blessings of Allah Almighty, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, a brave and upright person, got a success, and those, who believed in malpractices, were humiliated with the replay their own rejected votes saga.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should better question its own members whether they had availed the services of Ali Haider Gilani for getting their votes rejected, he added.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition parties' corrupt practices could be judged from the fact they managed to win the Senate seat of Yousaf Raza Gillani despite minimum votes in the National Assembly.

The opposition leaders were apt in the 'art of rigging' as they had always been adopting various methods of manipulating the election process, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Supreme Court Yousaf Raza Gillani Parliament Vote Long March Ali Haider Gilani Sale Progress Money Muslim Media From Government Court Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Maintaining peace in Sindh govt's top priority: Sh ..

1 minute ago

Catalan parliament elects separatist hardliner as ..

1 minute ago

US Envoy for Yemen Lenderking Says 'We Now Have So ..

1 minute ago

SAU starts research on pre-basic cotton seed exten ..

4 minutes ago

Sukkur IBA ranks top three university of country

4 minutes ago

Pakistan innovation road show reaches Sukkur

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.