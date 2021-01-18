UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM's Protest Outside ECP A Foolish Attempt, Says Bilal Ghaffar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:58 PM

PDM's protest outside ECP a foolish attempt, says Bilal Ghaffar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Bilal Ghaffar while criticizing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday said that the PDM's decision to stage a protest outside the Election Commission was a foolish and ugly attempt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Bilal Ghaffar while criticizing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday said that the PDM's decision to stage a protest outside the Election Commission was a foolish and ugly attempt.

He said that the protest of PDM would also go fail like its public gatherings, rallies and resignations.

He said that the directions of the opportunists in PDM and their destinations were different.

Bilal said that the PDM was not on the same page.

He said that the Prime Minister had the same law for the powerful and powerless man.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Election Commission Of Pakistan Man Same

Recent Stories

Virus resurgence expands lockdown in China

3 minutes ago

Russia's Bashkortostan to Begin Issuing Passports ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 46 lives, over 1,920 new Coronavir ..

3 minutes ago

First-ever Women Ludo C'ship on Jan 23

3 minutes ago

S.Korea's ICT export grows 3.8 pct in 2020

6 minutes ago

Philippines logs 2,163 new COVID-19 cases, highest ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.