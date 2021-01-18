Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Bilal Ghaffar while criticizing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday said that the PDM's decision to stage a protest outside the Election Commission was a foolish and ugly attempt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Bilal Ghaffar while criticizing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday said that the PDM's decision to stage a protest outside the Election Commission was a foolish and ugly attempt.

He said that the protest of PDM would also go fail like its public gatherings, rallies and resignations.

He said that the directions of the opportunists in PDM and their destinations were different.

Bilal said that the PDM was not on the same page.

He said that the Prime Minister had the same law for the powerful and powerless man.