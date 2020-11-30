PDM’s public gathering to be held in Multan today at every cost, says Maraym Nawaz    

, , , ,

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has urged the workers to reach Multan gathering venue at earliest, saying that the daughters of nation has come out to fight against oppressors.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public gathering would be held in Multan at any cost.

Maryam Nawaz asked the PTI leadership to explain as how Covid-19 was spreading due to rallies and public gathering of PDM only.

“Opposition is firm on its stance to hold public gathering in Multan at every cost,” said Maryam Nawaz, pointing out that the rally was already a ‘success’ as government can foresee its bleak future.

“Why is Coronavirus spreading through opposition’s rallies only? These are government’s failed tactics to stop us. I urge all our workers to reach Multan rally venue at earliest. We will hold the rally today at any cost,” she added.

Maryam said that whenever country’s future was at stake, the daughters of nation came out to fight against oppressors.

“I am hundred percent sure that this government is going soon. Only few days of struggle are left,” Maryam said addressing workers.

The PML-N leader said that she was not afraid of arrest or captivity.

“Been there done that! We are not afraid anymore. Only cowards are afraid of arrests. We are ready to face them,” she said.

“He went so far in shoe-polishing that he doesn’t understand the difference between right and wrong. The issue of phone tapping should be condemned,” she said referring to PM’s interview in which he stated that intelligence agencies tape all phone calls of prime ministers.

“It doesn’t befit the selector to talk about democracy,” she added.