MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Special assistant to the Prime Minister on political affairs Malik Aamir Dogar Monday claimed that said after failed political show in Lahore, the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) resignation campaign would also collapse soon.

While addressing a ceremony hosted by PTI women wing here, he said the masses had rejected narrative of the opposition. He said the PDM was playing havoc with lives of the masses by holding political gatherings amid second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The special assistant stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan steered the country out of economic crisis. The opposition was staging protests to seek NRO and safeguard the ill-gotten money of its leadership. Dogar alleged that the PDM was pursuing the agenda of enemies.

The incumbent government was just paying its focus on addressing masses issues, he remarked.

Malik Aamir Dogar hailed the role of women in development of country, adding that any society could not make progress without participation of women.

He siad the government was trying its best to offer maximum opportunities to women in all sectors. He stressed upon the women wing to start preparations for coming local government elections. The government would delegate powers at gross root level and the role of women would be very much important, he stated.

On this occasion, MPA Sabeen Gul, PTI South Punjab President Dr Rubeena Akhtar and Chairman of Shelter Home Shahid Mahmood Ansari were also present.