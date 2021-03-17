UrduPoint.com
PDM's Rift Revealed Its 'game Of Vested Interests': Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:08 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said rift in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had exposed the fact that both Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were manipulating each other for their vested interests

"The entire alliance is based upon the game of personal gains," Qureshi made remarks in response to Opposition's postponement of long march due to differences over submission of en masse resignations from assemblies.

Qureshi said PDM's political parties even cast doubts over each other in Senate elections, however 'now the cracks in their union had become fully revealed'.

He mentioned that PPP chairperson Asif Ali Zardari made resignations conditional with the return of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, which was turned down by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in the same meeting.

Due to differences, he said, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman canceled the long march and left the conference.

Qureshi recalled that he had always termed PDM an 'unnatural alliance of interests' among political parties which were way different in their manifesto and ideology.

He said his own statements regarding the demand for resignations were on record where he had categorically predicted that PPP would not resign and 'sacrifice their government in Sindh'.

He said the alliance of PDM was meant to avoid the action of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against their corruption.

