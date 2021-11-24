Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday criticized that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s announced public rallies against the government would be flopped again as it happened earlier

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday criticized that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s announced public rallies against the government would be flopped again as it happened earlier.

Talking to a private news channel, she said before holding public rallies PDM parties should again think as corrupt group will continue to cry in the future and the fate of this unsuccessful opposition is to keep on failing.

She said corrupt parties under PDM umbrella had already lost its credibility in the eyes of public, adding, PDM has failed on every front and it is only doing propaganda against the government to get National Reconciliation Orders.

Replying a question, she said that the opposition parties were only afraid of the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in next election in which their traditional drama of rigging would be exposed.

She lashed out that those who take advantage of corrupt systems in past are the ones who are opposing the electronic voting machine (EVM) technology now, adding, none of past political parties who had formed the government had ever worked towards a solution for this problem.

However, PTI-led government is committed towards its permanent solution through the introduction of latest technology of EVM system in coming elections.

She said Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should also implement this process for holding a free and fair electoral system in the country to provide a transparent elections to coming young political leaders.

The opposition has opposed every good move of the government, she said, adding, EVM is only solution to strengthen democracy and end the outdated system.