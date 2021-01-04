UrduPoint.com
PDM's Strategy Fails Badly: Ch Fawad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

PDM's strategy fails badly: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday advised the opposition parties to take a break and come back with a new strategy.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that "Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) strategy has badly failed, they should come back with some new scheme for seeking attention of the masses".

Chaudhry Fawad said "the irresponsible statements from such an old politician, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is PDM head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, during the opposition rallies reflect ultimate failure of their strategy which was not made consciously and that is why failed badly".

"What can we expect from the 'new guests' Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto," he questioned.

