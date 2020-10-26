UrduPoint.com
PDM's Third Circus Failed: Khurrum Sher Zaman

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:17 PM

:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday while criticizing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said that the third circus of PDM had also failed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday while criticizing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said that the third circus of PDM had also failed.

He said that if PDM held as many as public meetings it would create rifts among the opposition parties.

He alleged that a group of thieves was wandering here and there for power.

Khurrum said that they did not have a single agenda on their list.

Bilawal also did not agree to the statements of Mian Nawaz Sharif, he said adding that Marium Nawaz wanted to escape from the country.

