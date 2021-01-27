UrduPoint.com
PDM's Unnatural Alliance Disinterested: Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:50 PM

PDM's unnatural alliance disinterested: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman dar on Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had been disintegrated as it was unnatural alliance and conflicting narratives.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition had announced that they would tender their resignations.

He said the government was not afraid from the opposition tactics and its political gatherings had badly flopped to put pressure on government, adding the people had rejected opposition's narrative which it had adopted against the government.

The SAPM said the people had great confidence on the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Usman Dar said the economy of the big economic powers of the world had badly effected due to coronavirus and inflation had made the world phenomenon.

He said the national economy was improving day by day and people would get positive results in that regard in coming months and hoped that the current year would bring prosperity and development in the country.

He said the government was fully committed to fulfill its all promises which were made with the people during the last general elections.

He said the government would not make any compromise over the matter of accountability of the corrupts.

