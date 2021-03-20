UrduPoint.com
PDM's Unnatural Alliance Near To Its Logical End: Senator Aon

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s unnatural alliance was near to its logical end as differences among them were surfacing with every passing day.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PDM had disintegrated and Pakistan People Party had played a master stroke by saying no to resignations from the parliament.

The senator said the government wanted to resolve all issues through consensus and in that regard opposition's cooperation was needed, that was why; the government was going to constitute a parliamentary committee for the purpose.

The main objective of the parliamentary committee's constitution was very clear that the government wanted to take all stakeholders on-board for electoral reforms, Financial Action Task Force Bill and electronic voting machine to get rid of rigging in the elections, he added.

He proposed that all political parties should sit-together for resolving the public issues and quit the blame game in larger interest of the country.

