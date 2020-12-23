UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM's Using Tactics, Stunts To Get NRO: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:20 AM

PDM's using tactics, stunts to get NRO: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railway's Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the all political parties which were part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were using different stunts and tactics to get NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government.

Talking to ptv, he said almost the whole opposition parties leaderships were facing corruption cases which were registered against them during their governments tenure.

He said they had destroyed the national institutions and looted the national wealth with ruthless but they were trying to make themselves as well wishers of the country and its people, adding the people were well aware about their corrupt practices and money laundering.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition was adopting illegal ways to topple a democratically elected government but they would not succeed in their objectives.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was failed to justify his properties without any business and he should disclose his resources which made him a billionaire.

Farrukh Habib said opposition was not digesting the successes of the government so they were trying to topple it but they had no such capacity in that regard, adding all looters and plunders were united only on one point agenda to protect their corruption but they must face the accountability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Business Money All From Government PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

41 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

10 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Spoke by Phone, Discussed Karabakh - ..

52 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in Last-Ditch Attempt to Save Coalit ..

10 minutes ago

US Goals in Syria Unlikely to Change Under New Bid ..

10 minutes ago

South Carolina Governor Tests Positive for Coronav ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.