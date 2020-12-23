ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railway's Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the all political parties which were part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were using different stunts and tactics to get NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government.

Talking to ptv, he said almost the whole opposition parties leaderships were facing corruption cases which were registered against them during their governments tenure.

He said they had destroyed the national institutions and looted the national wealth with ruthless but they were trying to make themselves as well wishers of the country and its people, adding the people were well aware about their corrupt practices and money laundering.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition was adopting illegal ways to topple a democratically elected government but they would not succeed in their objectives.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was failed to justify his properties without any business and he should disclose his resources which made him a billionaire.

Farrukh Habib said opposition was not digesting the successes of the government so they were trying to topple it but they had no such capacity in that regard, adding all looters and plunders were united only on one point agenda to protect their corruption but they must face the accountability.