UrduPoint.com

PDP Chief Condemns Indian Troops' Firing On Worshipers In Kupwara

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 10:50 AM

PDP chief condemns Indian troops' firing on worshipers in Kupwara

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti has expressed dismay and shock over the incident in which several civilians sustained bullet injuries following an altercation between locals and the Indian troops in Handwara area of Kupwara district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the altercation started when the worshipers raised objections over the Indian troops clicking their pictures and recording videos during Zuhr prayers in a mosque in Handwara on Thursday.

Several worshipers were injured when the troops fired at them after breaking into the mosque.

Mehbooba in a tweet in Srinagar, admonishing the act of Indian forces barging into a mosque, profiling worshipers and shooting civilians at will without any fear of justice, said such incidents highlight the level of unaccountability pervasive across institutions in the territory.

"Government of India's interference in religious matters by its unwarranted surveillance of a simple act of offering prayers shows that Kashmiris pay dearly for the illusion of Naya Kashmir," she tweeted.

Related Topics

India Injured Jammu Srinagar Mosque Media Mufti Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - ..

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

10 hours ago
 Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

11 hours ago
 ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

11 hours ago
 State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Co ..

State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Cooperation Line With Russia - S ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.