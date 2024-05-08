PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Urges Voters To Reject Article 370 Abrogation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has called on voters to express their discontent over the abrogation of Article 370 by casting their ballots wisely.
According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing a meeting in Awantipora-Tral, Mehbooba emphasized that the 2019 decision is unacceptable to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
This election is not about development works, but about sending a strong message against the decisions taken in 2019, she stressed.
