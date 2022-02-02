UrduPoint.com

PDP Leader Found Unconscious In IIOJK Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 10:30 AM

PDP leader found unconscious in IIOJK jail

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The illegally detained youth leader from People's Democratic Party, Waheed Parra was found unconscious in jail Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Waheed Para, currently detained under black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over various fake cases imposed by Bharatiya Janata Party, (BJP), regime on him was found unconscious in Central Jail, Srinagar.

The jail inmates were alarmed about his unconsciousness, so the jail authorities took him to the Police Hospital for check up. It was said that doctors while checking Waheed had recommended further treatment, Echo scan and follow-up check up in Super Specialty.

The family of Waheed Parra said that, "Waheed's health is worsening day-by-day and we are in shock to hear that he was found unconscious in a barrack by fellow detainees.

" The family has demanded better medical facilities for Waheed Parra.

Official sources told media that Waheed was taken to hospital after his Blood Pressure (BP) suddenly dropped. After giving medical aid, Parra was discharged from the hospital and was shifted back to Central Jail, Srinagar, the sourced added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Para was arrested by the dreaded, Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 25, 2020, just a day after he announced his candidacy for the District Development Council (DDC) elections and filed nomination papers.

Related Topics

India Police Jail Jammu Srinagar November 2020 Family Media From Blood Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd February 2022

1 hour ago
 Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

10 hours ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

10 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

10 hours ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>