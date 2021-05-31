PDP President ask activists to help COVID hit people in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Peopled Democratic Party (PDP) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, President Mehbooba Mufti has directed the party office bearers to provide every possible help to people who are suffering due to lockdown.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Chairing a virtual meeting with party office bearers, she directed senior PDP leaders and party cadres to provide every possible help to people suffering due to lockdown.

Meanwhile, PDP Vice President Choudhary Abdul Hameed said that the administration had completely failed to meet the exigencies during the pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the virtual meet of the senior party leaders and district presidents of Jammu region, the PDP vice president criticized India for its continued hostilities towards the people of J&K.

"J&K suffered worst during the present wave of Covid-19 due to the simple fact that those sitting in New Delhi have hardly any assessment of the ground situation," he said.