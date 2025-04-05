PDP President slams NC govt for failing to address IIOJK people’s key issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has launched a sharp attack on the National Conference-led government, stating that it has failed to address the real issues faced by the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti emphasized that instead of tackling critical concerns like unemployment, arbitrary arrests, and the everyday struggles of youth, the government was focusing on trivial matters like the transfer of Patwaris.

“This is a joke with the mandate people have given them,” Mehbooba said.

“Did the people vote for discussions on who will transfer a Patwari, or did they expect a government to address issues like youth rotting in jails, unemployment, and daily raids?”

She criticized the NC-led government for remaining silent on pressing issues, including the termination of employees and arrests of young people. “It has been six months since the government was formed, but they have not spoken about our jailed youth or sacked employees,” she said.

Mehbooba further said that the government has capitulated to New Delhi, adding it was afraid to speak on the issues that matter to the people of the occupied territory.