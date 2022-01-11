PDP President vows to continue fight for Article 370, Kashmir settlement

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti in IIOJK has vowed to continue her struggle for the restoration of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution besides a final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in Srinagar she said, "We will continue our struggle to restore our identity and settlement of the Kashmir issue for which thousands of people lost their lives, thousands of children became orphans and women became widows".

"We will continue our struggle until we achieve the logical goal," she said. "Whatever the circumstances, we will face them undeterred." On Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi's claim that the elections in Uttar Pradesh was a fight between Hindus and Muslims, Mehbooba said: "They have no agenda of development. That is why they are playing the Hindu-Muslim card. "Those who are praying for the killer of Mahatma Gandhi, what can you expect from them?" she asked.

She said all parties are holding rallies in Kashmir and only PDP workers are barred from offering "Fateha" on the grave of Mufti Mohammad Syed on the pretext of Covid-19. "Are Covid restrictions only for PDP?" She said, the election agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is based on dividing Hindus and Muslims of India, while the party has nothing to offer on developmental front and other issues. They only have one agenda in their hands which is rioting between Hindus and Muslims of the country.

They only want to break the harmony between the two communities by stoking communal flares and that's why they are attacking the age-old communal harmony of the nation only for elections," she said this while talking to reporters at the party office in Srinagar.

She said the PDP, formed with a vision provided by her father Mufti Mohammad Syed, will play a "vital role" to restore Kashmir's identity and to end killings in the state.