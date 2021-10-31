PDP stages protest in Srinagar, demands release of Kashmiri students in UP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and activists have staged a protest in Srinagar, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and demanded release of Kashmiri students, arrested in Uttar Pradesh, India, for celebrating Pakistan cricket team's victory in T20 World Cup 2021.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the PDP youth Coordinator, Najumu Saqib talking to media in Srinagar said, Jammu and Kashmir is under a threatening environment and the youth, who are going out of the territory to study, are being detained for celebrations.

The authorities' claims about the peace in Kashmir fall flat on the ground as the civilians are being killed. Is this a peaceful atmosphere, he said.

He demanded urgent release of Kashmiri students detained in UP, India, and a legal enquiry against the people who beat the Valley students in Punjab.