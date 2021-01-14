UrduPoint.com
PDPB To Be Dispatched Department Concerned Soon For Legal Shape

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Personal Data Protection Bill (PDPB) under Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has entered into final phase that draft of it will be dispatched to concerned department soon for giving it legal shape.

On the direction of Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, points of maintaining privacy and economic continuity have been incorporated in the bill.

In this regard a high level meeting was held under Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Thursday, said a news release. The meeting was attended by Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and senior officers of the Ministry.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque said it was government topmost priority to ensure protection of Pakistani citizens' data.

Objective of this bill is to protect Pakistani consumers' data and promote economic activities, he added.

He said that the Personal Data Protection Bill was prepared with the consultation of all the stakeholders and their proposals were included in it.

The Minister said that Data Protection bill had been prepared while keeping in view all international rules and policies of social media companies.

He said that the bill encompasses fundamental rights including human rights and digital rights.

After the approval of the bill, the data of Pakistani consumers will be safe according to international standards, he said.

