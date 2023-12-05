PDP’s pledge to fight for rights, identity of innocent Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) President Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday reiterated her party’s determination to continue the fight for the rights, dignity and identity of the innocent people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party convention in Kupwara, Mehbooba Mufti urged party members and supporters to stay united in the face of the grave challenges presented in this

struggle.

She expressed hope that the result of the 2024 elections will be better for the opposition parties after the BJP appeared set for a victory in three out of the four states that went to polls recently.

According to trends issued by the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 155 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 54 of the 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, and 111 of the 199 seats in Rajasthan.

Mufti refused to comment on the delay in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying she had come to Kupwara to address the problems of the people.