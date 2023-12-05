Open Menu

PDP’s Pledge To Fight For Rights, Identity Of Innocent Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 10:20 AM

PDP’s pledge to fight for rights, identity of innocent Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) President Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday reiterated her party’s determination to continue the fight for the rights, dignity and identity of the innocent people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party convention in Kupwara, Mehbooba Mufti urged party members and supporters to stay united in the face of the grave challenges presented in this

struggle.

She expressed hope that the result of the 2024 elections will be better for the opposition parties after the BJP appeared set for a victory in three out of the four states that went to polls recently.

According to trends issued by the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 155 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 54 of the 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, and 111 of the 199 seats in Rajasthan.

Mufti refused to comment on the delay in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying she had come to Kupwara to address the problems of the people.

Related Topics

India Election Commission Of Pakistan Jammu Media Mufti Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

59 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

11 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

11 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

11 hours ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

11 hours ago
Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

11 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

11 hours ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

11 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

11 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

11 hours ago
 Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Gove ..

Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Governor Punjab

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan