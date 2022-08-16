UrduPoint.com

PDSN Calls For Fair Investigation Into Killing Of 11 Pakistani Dalits In India

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 07:35 PM

PDSN calls for fair investigation into killing of 11 Pakistani Dalits in India

Pakistan Dalit Solidarity Network (PDSN) has called upon the United Nations Commission on Human Rights (OHCHR) to intervene urgently in the human rights violation in India in general and specifically to investigate properly the case of 11 Pakistani Scheduled Caste (Dalit) who were mysteriously murdered in Indian State Rajasthan on August 9, 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Dalit Solidarity Network (PDSN) has called upon the United Nations Commission on Human Rights (OHCHR) to intervene urgently in the human rights violation in India in general and specifically to investigate properly the case of 11 Pakistani Scheduled Caste (Dalit) who were mysteriously murdered in Indian State Rajasthan on August 9, 2020.

In a letter to the OHCHR issued to the media here on Tuesday, the PDSN urged the UN body to exert pressure on the Indian government to launch a fair investigation producing truthful facts behind the gory incident.

The letter noted that with the lapse of two years, the Indian government had not moved for investigating the heinous murders of 11 family members, including minors and youth. "Shereemati Mukhi Bheel, daughter of deceased Bhudho Bheel, feels a complete violation of international human rights law against migrants and Dalit (scheduled caste as referred by Law in Pakistan) people of Pakistan by Indian law enforcement agencies, especially those of State of Rajasthan," the letter reads.

"PDSN on behalf of Shereemati Mukhi Bheel, a Dalit woman in Pakistan, urge the OHCHR to take an appropriate path influencing the Indian government to bring the truths about the murders and making them public. We have already submitted a letter for just to your good office on December 16, 2002." The family of 17 members of the Dalit community headed by Budho Bheel left for India from a village near Shahdadpur of Sindh province where a majority of Dalits lived in 2015 via the newly opened border from Sindh (Khokhrapar-Monabao) International Border and temporarily settled in Village Chetan Bheel - Basti Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, India and moved to a small village Lodta of Dechu Police Station area in Jodhpur district, Rajasthan.

The visa of the 17 family members, who intended to settle in India, expired in 2016 whereas their passports were confiscated by the local authorities.

The Dechu police had declared about the incident that happened at night that "they all have committed suicide jointly by consuming some chemical poison in the night." In addition, the police and concerned administration concluded that the family was in dire poverty which forced them to end their lives. Contrary to the Dechu police claims, the two daughters of Budho Bheel named Laxmi and Devi were trained nurses and had been earning a handsome living.

All the belongings � personal and otherwise of the deceased members were confiscated by the Indian government to make sure that no independent and unbiased probe into the extrajudicial killings of 11 Pakistani Dalits could be made. "This unlawful massacres requires a fair investigation to bring forth the truth," PDSN noted.

The PDSN argued that in Pakistan and elsewhere, Dalits do not cremate their dead instead they bury them. In contrast, "all 11 bodies were cremated including the children, which is what we believe is unethical and immoral.""We register the protest under article 19 of UNHRC, which welcomes as it underscores the violation of human rights must be protected and calls for further guidance from UN on this topic," PDSN letter concludes.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Dead Protest Police United Nations Police Station Suicide Jodhpur Shahdadpur August December Visa Border Women 2016 2015 2020 Family Media All From Government

Recent Stories

District Programme Officer ESEF organizes admissio ..

District Programme Officer ESEF organizes admission campaign awareness walk

4 minutes ago
 KP livestock deptt seeks help from federal govt fo ..

KP livestock deptt seeks help from federal govt for containing lumpy skin diseas ..

4 minutes ago
 Iranian, Iraqi Supreme Audit Courts Agree to Stren ..

Iranian, Iraqi Supreme Audit Courts Agree to Strengthen Joint Cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Mayor directs action against illegal constructions ..

Mayor directs action against illegal constructions

4 minutes ago
 Syria Has Russia's Back After Its Help in Fighting ..

Syria Has Russia's Back After Its Help in Fighting Terrorism - Defense Minister

9 minutes ago
 Minister lauds completion of 1m tree plantation

Minister lauds completion of 1m tree plantation

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.