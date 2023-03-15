UrduPoint.com

PDSRU Completes First Phase Of Training For IDSRS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023

PDSRU completes first phase of training for IDSRS

The Provincial Disease Surveillance & Response Unit (PDSRU) has successfully completed the first phase of training for the Integrated Disease Surveillance & Response System (IDSRS) expansion to all 36 districts of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disease Surveillance & Response Unit (PDSRU) has successfully completed the first phase of training for the Integrated Disease Surveillance & Response System (IDSRS) expansion to all 36 districts of Balochistan.

According to press release issued here on Wednesday, the training was completed for the districts of Musakhail & Kohlu on Wednesday.

A total of 125 participants from the two districts attended the 3-day training, which included an overview of International Health Regulations, Public Health Surveillance, Outbreak Investigation, Multi-Sectoral approach in Surveillance & Response, case definitions & scenarios for the 33 priority diseases.

Incharge PDSRU, Dr. Aabad Khan and his team including Dr. Rabia Baloch, Dr. Shahzad Wahid & Dr Jahandad Khan expressed their gratitude to Director Public Health Dr. Khalid Qambrani for being a part of the inaugural session, and Director General Health Services Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi for participating in the closing session and distributing certificates to the participants.

Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, in his closing remarks, motivated the health facilities staff and emphasized the role of health services delivery and reporting of all relevant data through the IDSR System.

Dr. Khalid Qambrani assured all the participants of his full support to resolve all the issues of the district's staff regarding their promotion and facilitation.

Dr. Aabad Khan acknowledged the role of NIH & UKHSA to have made this activity possible and specifically paid gratitude to the facilitators of NIH for the training, which included Dr. Aftab Khan, Dr Wajiha, Ms. Nida & Mr. Tariq Khan.

The second phase of training for District Sherani & Surab will commence from March 16.

This expansion of the IDSRS system to all 36 districts of Balochistan is a significant milestone towards achieving effective disease surveillance and response.

The PDSRU is committed to providing the necessary support and training to ensure the success of the IDSRS system across the province.

