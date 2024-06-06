PDU, PIPS organize orientation program for newly elected senators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) An orientation program was organized by Senate Secretariat’s Parliamentary Development Unit (PDU) and Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) to familiarize the new elected senators with critical parliamentary processes and tools essential for their legislative duties.

Deputy Secretary Legislation, Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Azam Sulehri, conducted an informative session on the various parliamentary oversight tools available to senators said a news release issued here on Thursday.

These include Questions, Motions under rule 60, calling attention notices, Motions under rule 218, adjournment motions, Zero hours, and resolutions.

He emphasized that these tools are crucial for maintaining transparency and accountability in government operations, enabling senators to hold the government accountable and ensuring it acts in the best interests of the people.

Rabeea Anwar, legislative expert and the Joint Secretary at the Senate Secretariat, provided a comprehensive overview of the legislative process. She detailed the journey of a bill from its introduction to its final enactment as an act.

She highlighted the importance of each step, including debate, discussion, and deliberation on the House floor, in enactment of effective and meaningful legislation.

Additional Secretary Hafeez Ullah Sheikh briefed the senators on the formation, types, powers, functions, and roles of Senate committees, often referred to as the mini parliament or an extension of the House.

He explained that these committees are essential for the proper implementation of policies, acting as powerful oversight mechanisms to monitor the work of relevant departments.

The Senators took a keen interest in the presentations, asking questions and engaging in discussions. Their inquiries were answered to their best satisfaction, reflecting their commitment to understanding and effectively utilizing their legislative roles.

Secretary Senate, Major(R) Husnain Haider in his concluding remarks expressed his optimism that the senators would actively participate in ensuring the smooth and effective functioning of the House.