PDU Presents Report To PM On Performance Evaluation Of Police

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

PDU presents report to PM on performance evaluation of police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit has presented a detailed report to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the performance evaluation of the dashboards of subordinate officers by the Inspector Generals of Police of Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The review was made of 78 dashboards of Sindh Police and 20 dashboards of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The IGP Sindh issued warning letters to 25 police officers for not resolving public complaints received through the Pakistan Citizens Portal.

Those who were issued warning, included superintendents of police (SSPs) of District East Karachi, Malir, Korangi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushero Feroze, Larkana, Sanghar, Kashmore and Jacobabad.

The IGP appreciated the performance of SSPs of Shikarpur and Qambar.

Likewise, the IGP GB sought explanation from DIG Police of Baltistan Range, and SPs of Hunza and Skardu. He also lauded the performance of SSPs of Gilgit and Astore.

