PDWP approved 6 projects worth Rs 1525.092 mln

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Monday approved six projects with estimated cost of Rs 1525.092 million, while 2 projects were deferred and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

According to details, the meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) was held under the chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir Khan, the Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments. The forum considered 8 projects pertaining to Multi-Sectoral Development Water & Rehabilitation sectors for the uplift of the province.

The approved project of Multi-Sectoral Development sector were included, the Project Management Unit in Directorate of Projects, FATA Secretariat and Strengthening of Administration, Infrastructure and Coordination (AI&C) Department, FATA Secretariat.

The approved projects of Water sector were FATA Water Resources Development Project (FWRDP) comprising construction Magoo Dand Dam sub project District Khyber, construction Bar Kas Dam sub project District Khyber (revised), construction Tabai Dam sub project District Khyber.

The following were the approved project of Relief & Rehabilitation sector including Establishment of FATA Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) (Phase-II), in FATA.