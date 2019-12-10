PDWP approves 16 projects costing Rs 15390.826 mln

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) HELD here Tuesday which was chaired by Additional Chief secretary Atif Rehman.

The committee approved 16 developmental projects with an estimated cost of Rs 15390.826 million.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The forum considered 16 projects pertaining to different sectors including Home, Multi-sectoral Development, Relief and Rehabilitation, Small Dams, Roads and Bridges and Department of Water and Sanitation Services sectors for the uplift of the province.