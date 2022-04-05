UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves 17 Projects Worth Rs 20 Billion

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 03:22 PM

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 18th meeting here on Tuesday accorded approval to 17 projects worth 20 billion rupees in the province

The PDWP meeting was presided over by Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department KP, Shahab Ali Shah and attended by members PDWP and officials from the departments concerned.

The meeting approved projects in agriculture, rural development, civic development, board of Revenue, food, health and irrigation sectors.

The projects approved in health sector included establishment of Saidu College of Dentistry in Saidu Medical College, up-gradation of five BHUs of Swat including Guli Bagh, Fateh Pur, Chingai, Shamozai, Kishora Malam Jabba to RHCs, reconstruction of Civil Hospital Manglawar, acquisition of lands for roads in Lower Chitral and Kalash Valley, reconstruction and beautification of 10 km Musakhel to Rocha and Sircular Road to Rocha in Bunnu district and construction of tehsil buildings in Bannu, Charsadda, Shabqada, Haripur and Bakkakhel.

In agriculture sector the approved projects were CAD, DAP Impact Assessment and updating feasibility study. In civic development sector, district development projects for Swat and Shangla were approved while up-gradation of sewerage system for Haripur alongside the GT Road was also given approval.

The feasibility study for preparing departmental and legal framework for provision of services to the homeless people, improvement of irrigation and sewerage facilities in Babini and Katta Khatt, construction of Canal-Petrol Road, construction of Quaid e Azam College Narag Road Mardan, feasibility study and construction of District Jail Shangla.

The projects of up-gradation of road from Sub-Jail Parachinar to District Jail Parachinar, security for Khyber Spinal Route, construction of food go-downs in Bajaur district and feasibility study, construction and designing of new tehsil complexes in Matani Peshwar, Badhaber, Shah Alam and Lower Tanawal Abbottabad were also given approval at the meeting.

