PDWP Approves 18 Developmental Projects Costing Rs 15117.7936m

Thu 12th December 2019 | 06:53 PM

PDWP approves 18 developmental projects costing Rs 15117.7936m

A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Atif Rehman here Thursday approved 18 developmental projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 15117.7936 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Atif Rehman here Thursday approved 18 developmental projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 15117.7936 million.

Attended by members of PDWP and officials of concerned departments, the forum considered 22 projects pertaining to different sectors including roads and bridges, Health, sports and Tourism sector. Four projects were deferred and were returned to their respective departments for rectification of anomalies.

