PDWP approves 19 projects worth Rs 8430.744 mln

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved 19 Projects worth Rs 8430.744 million during a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, the Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The meeting was attended by Atif Rehman, Secretary P&D Department, members of PDWP, and representatives of Planning Commission, concerned departments and Districts level officers of Merged Areas.

The forum considered 20 projects pertaining to different sectors including Water, sports and Tourism, Agriculture, DWSS, Roads and Bridges, Multi-sectoral Development, Urban Development and Health sectors for the uplift of the province and Merged Areas.

The approved projects of Water sector were "Construction of Road along Disty No. 6 from Utmaizai Road Crossing to Motorway Interchange including Branches/Minors, Drainage System and other Canal Patrol Roads and Drains in District Charsadda, Construction and Improvement of Irrigation Channels in District Kurram, Construction of Chamak Maira Dam, District Abbottabad, Construction of Sanam Dam Project District Lower Dir".

In Sports and Tourism sector the approved projects included "Tourist Facilitation Centers (TFC) and Rest Areas, Instructional and Physical Training Program in FATA".

In Higher education sector "purchase of furniture and equipment for Government colleges of KPK" were approved.

In Agriculture sector "Plantation of Five Million Olive Saplings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Maintenance of Model Farm, Sangbhatti" projects were approved.

In DWSS sector "Construction and Solarization of DWSS in District Kurram, Construction of Gravity Based DWSS in South FATA, WSS scheme and Distribution work, in PK-91 District Dir upper".

The approved projects of Roads sector were "Construction of Bridges on existing major roads in Tribal Districts, Reconstruction /Rehabilitation of road from Kingar Bridge to Narmi Khel (15 Kms) Bannu".

The approved projects of MSD sector were "Provision for Contractors Decretal accrued Liabilities and Uncashed Cheques (i) Pending liabilities of various sectors and projects under ADP 2017-18 approved through supplementary grant by Cabinet and cleared by Scrutiny Committee headed by Secretary C&W Department, Construction/improvement and Blacktopping of Road from Malandari Foot Hill to Masoom Baba Top (9.00 KM) (3) Improvement and Rehabilitation of Mardan Katlang Road upto Chichar (14 KM) District Mardan, Infrastructure Development Support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KfW Assisted), Special Development Package for Militancy hit/backward areas of Swat".

In Urban Development sector the approved project included "City Strategic Development Plan for Divisional Head Quarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Establishment of Urban Policy Unit. (USAID Assisted)".

In Health sector "Public Private Partnership for operationalization of Model Hospital Sholam South Waziristan Agency" was approved.