UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDWP Approves 19 Projects Worth Rs 8430.744 Mln

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:48 PM

PDWP approves 19 projects worth Rs 8430.744 mln

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved 19 Projects worth Rs 8430.744 million during a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, the Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved 19 Projects worth Rs 8430.744 million during a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, the Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by Atif Rehman, Secretary P&D Department, members of PDWP, and representatives of Planning Commission, concerned departments and Districts level officers of Merged Areas.

The forum considered 20 projects pertaining to different sectors including Water, sports and Tourism, Agriculture, DWSS, Roads and Bridges, Multi-sectoral Development, Urban Development and Health sectors for the uplift of the province and Merged Areas.

The approved projects of Water sector were "Construction of Road along Disty No. 6 from Utmaizai Road Crossing to Motorway Interchange including Branches/Minors, Drainage System and other Canal Patrol Roads and Drains in District Charsadda, Construction and Improvement of Irrigation Channels in District Kurram, Construction of Chamak Maira Dam, District Abbottabad, Construction of Sanam Dam Project District Lower Dir".

In Sports and Tourism sector the approved projects included "Tourist Facilitation Centers (TFC) and Rest Areas, Instructional and Physical Training Program in FATA".

In Higher education sector "purchase of furniture and equipment for Government colleges of KPK" were approved.

In Agriculture sector "Plantation of Five Million Olive Saplings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Maintenance of Model Farm, Sangbhatti" projects were approved.

In DWSS sector "Construction and Solarization of DWSS in District Kurram, Construction of Gravity Based DWSS in South FATA, WSS scheme and Distribution work, in PK-91 District Dir upper".

The approved projects of Roads sector were "Construction of Bridges on existing major roads in Tribal Districts, Reconstruction /Rehabilitation of road from Kingar Bridge to Narmi Khel (15 Kms) Bannu".

The approved projects of MSD sector were "Provision for Contractors Decretal accrued Liabilities and Uncashed Cheques (i) Pending liabilities of various sectors and projects under ADP 2017-18 approved through supplementary grant by Cabinet and cleared by Scrutiny Committee headed by Secretary C&W Department, Construction/improvement and Blacktopping of Road from Malandari Foot Hill to Masoom Baba Top (9.00 KM) (3) Improvement and Rehabilitation of Mardan Katlang Road upto Chichar (14 KM) District Mardan, Infrastructure Development Support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KfW Assisted), Special Development Package for Militancy hit/backward areas of Swat".

In Urban Development sector the approved project included "City Strategic Development Plan for Divisional Head Quarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Establishment of Urban Policy Unit. (USAID Assisted)".

In Health sector "Public Private Partnership for operationalization of Model Hospital Sholam South Waziristan Agency" was approved.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports FATA Education Abbottabad Water Swat Motorway Agriculture Road Dam Mardan Charsadda Dir South Waziristan Agency From Government Cabinet Top Million PK-91

Recent Stories

UK police arrest 12-year boy over 'homophobic' att ..

5 minutes ago

Akthar Mengal demands report of Balochistan Commit ..

5 minutes ago

Denmark's Social Democrat leader forms leftist gov ..

5 minutes ago

Trump accuses 'terrible' Twitter of censoring cons ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, May to meet at G20 after spy scandal: Kreml ..

5 minutes ago

Australia peaking at the right time in World Cup, ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.