PDWP Approves 2 Development Schemes

Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:09 PM

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved two development schemes of Roads & Bridges Sector with an estimated cost of Rs1,334.252 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved two development schemes of Roads & Bridges Sector with an estimated cost of Rs1,334.252 million.

These schemes were approved in the 27th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by the Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord.

) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included as Rehabilitation / Widening of road from Buchal Kalan to Lillah, length 25.00 km, (Phase-I, Length 13.00 km), Chakwal (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 572.519 million and Widening / Carpeting of road from Madina Town to Awan Sharif (in three phases), Length 34.35 km, District Gujrat (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 761.733 million.

