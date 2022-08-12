PDWP approves 2 development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved two development schemes of Governance & IT Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 911.728 million.

These schemes were approved in the 3rd meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included IT Based Profiling of Government Employees at the cost of Rs. 453.888 million and Enhancement of 75-IPNV Sites Lahore at the cost of Rs. 457.840 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned, and other representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.