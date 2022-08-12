UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves 2 Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2022 | 07:02 PM

PDWP approves 2 development schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved two development schemes of Governance & IT Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 911.728 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved two development schemes of Governance & IT Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 911.728 million.

These schemes were approved in the 3rd meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included IT Based Profiling of Government Employees at the cost of Rs. 453.888 million and Enhancement of 75-IPNV Sites Lahore at the cost of Rs. 457.840 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned, and other representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir's latest picture storms into social me ..

Hania Aamir's latest picture storms into social media

10 minutes ago
 Tree plantation campaign at University of Engineer ..

Tree plantation campaign at University of Engineering and Technology

29 seconds ago
 50,000 cattle vaccinated against LSD in Mardan

50,000 cattle vaccinated against LSD in Mardan

31 seconds ago
 Minister Aslam Iqbal reviews progress on low-cost ..

Minister Aslam Iqbal reviews progress on low-cost housing schemes under NPHP

33 seconds ago
 Eight medical stores sealed for selling unregister ..

Eight medical stores sealed for selling unregistered medicines

37 seconds ago
 NUST, Jazz launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship ..

NUST, Jazz launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship Program

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.