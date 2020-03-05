UrduPoint.com
PDWP Approves 20 Multi Sector Projects Costing Rs 2044.265 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:46 PM

A meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) with Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department in the chair Thursday approved 20 projects of different departments costing Rs20442.265 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) with Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department in the chair Thursday approved 20 projects of different departments costing Rs20442.265 million. The meeting deferred two projects and returned one to their respective departments for rectification. The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments. The projects approved pertained to Energy & Power, Roads & Bridges, Housing, Agriculture, E&SE, Governance ST&IT, Law & Justice, Excise & Taxation, Multi-sectoral Development, DWSS and Health sectors. Approved projects of Energy & Power sector are rehabilitation, maintenance & repair of existing power supply lines, transformers and provision of power transformers in District South Waziristan.

The projects in Roads & Bridges Sector are construction & Black Topping of Roads in Orakzai Agency, Widening & Blacktopping of Sakra to Gabeen Jabba Road in District Swat.

Approved projects in Housing sector are Hangu Township, Hangu Development of infrastructure, construction of boundary wall main gate & check post at Surizai and District Peshawar under Naya Pakistan Housing program.

Approved projects of Elementary & Secondary education sector are literacy for All Program in FATA, establishment of Science Lab and Provision of Science equipment in the existing High Schools in Merged Districts.

Approved project of Governance sector are settlement & Land Record, digitization of land records for seven districts and creation of record of property right.

Approved project of ST&IT sector are propagation of Synthetic Biology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and approved project of Law & Justice sector are construction of Additional Court Rooms & Missing Facilities on need Basis in District & Tehsil Complexes.

Approved project of Excise & Taxation sector are establishment of Model Warehouse with Allied Facilities and approved project of Health sector wasmainstreaming of Health Facilities Taken over from proscribedorganization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

