PDWP approves 21 uplift projects worth Rs 19970.361 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) was held under the Chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday attended by members of PDWP and departments concerned.

The meeting considered 24 projects pertaining to Agriculture, Forestry, Multi Sectoral Development, Relief & Rehabilitation, Water, Home, Roads, Health, Auqaf, board of Revenue and Urban Development sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 21 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 19970.361 million. 3 projects were deferred and returned to their respective departments for rectification.

The projects approved in the agriculture sector included integrated livestock development in Merged Areas, (AIP). The projects in multi- sectoral development sector were SDGs Unit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (UNDP Assisted) with 50 percent local and 50 percent foreign investment, extension of Monitoring & Evaluation System to districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Phase-I) and establishment and functioning of Accelerated Development Unit (AIP) and districts' uplift & beautification Scheme.

Approved projects for the Relief & Rehabilitation sector included establishment of Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in District Tank, district Upper Chitral, district Upper Kohistan, district Kolai-Palas, district Batagram and district Torghar.

Approved project of the Home sector was a stopgap arrangement for 24/7 operationalization of Torkham Border through FIA and NADRA in district Khyber.

Projects approved in the roads sector included F/S and design of projects of various roads, Sub Head: PC-II for F/S, Detail Engineering Design for "Construction of inter-district road from Torghar to district Buner (Length = 25 KMs)". F/S and design of projects of various roads. Sub Head: PC-II for F/S, Detail Engineering Design of "Dualization of Tajazai-Lakki Daraang section of Provincial Highways (S-11) (Length 40 KMs)".

The approved projects also included project directorate for Swat Expressway, construction of RCC Bridge on River Panjkora at Timergara Bypass to Kandaro Munda Road Dir Lower.

In the health sector the approved projects were reconstruction of old DHQ Hospital, Swabi (Phase-I) and up-gradation of Bacha Khan Medical Complex for Teaching Purpose of Gajju Khan Medical College, District Swabi.

Approved projects in the Auqaf sector included feasibility study/construction of 60 Class rooms at Darul uloom Islamia including hall and library at Aza Khel Bala Nowshera.

While approved project of Board of Revenue sector was computerization of Land Record in 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17 districts in phase-I. In Urban Development sector beautification of Peshawar (Phase-II) was approved.