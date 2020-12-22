PDWP approves 25 schemes worth Rs 36079.302mn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved 25 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 36079.302 million while deferred three schemes over inadequate designs.

The approval was made during a video link meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Shakeel Qadir Khan here.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and departments concerned. The forum considered 28 schemes pertaining to water, health, auqaf, hajj and minority affairs, elementary and secondary education, higher education, board of revenue, roads, transport and energy and power sectors.

The meeting approved 25 schemes while three schemes were returned to the respective department for rectification.