PDWP approves 26 developmental projects costing Rs 26798m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved 26 projects with an estimated cost of Rs 26798.105 millions

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Atif Rehman, the Additional Chief Secretary/Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among others who were present on the occasion were members of PDWP, concerned departments and districts level officers of Merged Areas. The forum considered 35 projects pertaining to different sectors including Local Government, Multi-sectoral Development, Energy & Power, Housing, Health, E&SE, Roads & Bridges, DWSS, Water and Home sectors for the uplift of the province and Merged Areas.

The forum approved 26 Projects with an estimated cost of Rs 26798.105 million. One project was cleared by PDWP and was recommended to CDWP/ECNEC for approval while eight projects were deferred due to inadequate designs and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

The PDWP has approved four projects of Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) and Ten Years Development Program (TYDP) costing Rs 13045.259 million.

This will usher in a new era of development in the merged areas which will help brining it at par with the rest of the province.

The chair directed that as committed, the processing and approval of projects of Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) has been given top priority.

Approved projects of Local Government sector were: provision for gasification work. and electrification works.

Approved projects of Multi-sectoral Development sector were: establishment of PMU for strengthening of RD Section to deal with additional Projects. The pending liabilities of various sectors and projects under ADP 2017-18 approved through Supplementary grant by Cabinet and Cleared by Scrutiny Committee headed by Secretary C&W Department, restructuring of Electric Inspectorate of Energy and Power Department.

The projects approved of Energy and Power sector were electrification of 100 Villages through Solar/ Alternate Energy, purchase of Land for Hydel projects, feasibility study for establishment of provincial transmission and dispatch Company, feasibility study for power evacuation from Chitral to Chakdara Grid. The project Cost Rs 300.002mn.

The projects of merged areas approved in Health sector were establishment of Bacha Khan Medical College, Mardan (Phase-II).

Approved projects of E&SE sector were improvement of low Performance Public Schools through PPP, provision of stipends and scholarships for students of merged areas (E&SE), feasibility studies for educational establishments/ institutes, (Feasibility for establishment of another cadet college in NW).

Approved projects of education ( E&SE ) sector were:construction / Improvement / Rehabilitation and BT of Oghi Ahi Battal road Jandar Pari to Balian Chakal road Darband District Mansehra , construction of RCC Bridge on River Panjkora at Timergara Bypass to Kandaro Munda Road Dir Lower , constructioin of Matta Bypass Road (5 Km), Swat, construction of Bridge on Kabul River at Michani Area in Tribal Districts. (Phase-I). , construction of 6-Km B/T Road in District Khyber(CMD), construction of 09 KMS BRT Onwards from Khaisoor Thangari Road to Asad Khel Causeway NWTD.

Other approved project include solarization of 800 existing Water Supply Schemes under ChinaPakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Socio Economic Grant.

Approved projects of Irrigation sector construction of Jaba Dam District Khyber, construction & improvement of roads along Pir Sabaq Disty, Chowki Disty/Minors & Misri Banda Minor district Swabi, improvement and rehabilitation of Palai Dam Canal System and Improvement and Rehabilitation of Tangi Irrigation Scheme in District Charsadda.