PDWP Approves 27 Projects Worth Rs.14892.098 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 6th meeting held here on Tuesday approved 27 various projects with an estimated cost of Rs.14892.098 million pertaining to Elementary & Secondary Education, Higher Education, Industries, Local Government, Multi-sectorial Development, Forestry, Food, Information, Social Welfare and Road sectors.

The meeting was held here the other day with Additional Chief Secretary P&D Shakeel Qadir in the chair and attended by members of PDWP and representatives of the concerned departments.

The approved scheme of Elementary & Secondary Education sector includes provision of stipends and scholarship for students (primary level) of merged areas under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) worth Rs.2951.950 million, provision of teachers at Primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools in merged areas under AIP worth Rs.1477.980 million, provision for alternate model for high quality education at secondary and higher secondary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worth Rs.217.360 million, provision of innovative solutions to improve quality and access to education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worth Rs.230.400 million and provision of stipends and scholarships for the students (secondary level) of merged areas worth Rs.760.976 million.

Similarly, the approved scheme of higher education sector includes feasibility study for the establishment of Govt. Girls Degree College Tehkal worth Rs.20 million, feasibility study for the establishment of 20 Govt. Degree Colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worth Rs.50 million, feasibility study for giving the full-fledged university to the existing campus of Abdul Wali Khan University (Dir Lower) worth Rs.10 million, feasibility study for provision of transport facilities for colleges worth Rs.10 million, feasibility study for establishment of Commerce College Nowshera worth Rs.10 million, feasibility study for the establishment Girl Commerce College Swabi worth Rs.

10 million, feasibility study for the establishment of Swat University Campus at Dargai District Malakand worth Rs.10 million, feasibility study and establishment/upgradation of Colleges / Universities / Campus in merged areas under AIP worth Rs.20 million and establishment Swat University (counterpart funding for PSDP projects) worth Rs.1883.827 million.

The forum approved three projects of Industry sector including reconstruction of Govt. Technical Vocational Center at Bannu worth Rs.261.165 million, reconstruction of Govt. College of Technology at Nowshera worth Rs.610.828 million and reconstruction of Govt. College of Technology at Abbottabad worth Rs.713.447 million.

The two approved scheme of Local Government sector include establishment of public parks in selected tehsils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worth Rs.255.023 million and construction of tehsil complex in selected tehsils worth Rs.241.567 million whereas the only approved project of Forestry Sector include merged areas integrated development forestry sector project (wildlife conservation development) under AIP worth Rs.1444.00 million.

Similarly, the forum also approved one project of food sector i.e. acquisition of land for food grains storages in the merged districts under AIP worth Rs.356.00 million, one project of Information sector i.e. up-scaling of Information Set-up in merged districts under AIP worth Rs.210.018 million and one project of Social Welfare project i.e. strengthening of Zakat and Ushr Department merged areas worth Rs.294.869 million.

The approved projects of road sector include construction of road connecting sub-division Wazir to Bannu Circular Road under AIP worth Rs.2000.00 million, construction of ten number of RCC bridges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on need basis worth Rs.40.550 million and construction of internal road in different Union Councils worth Rs.800.00 million.

