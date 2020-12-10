PDWP approves 29 developmental projects costing Rs 32250.307 m

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ):The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in a meeting held here Wednesday under the chair of Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Shakeel Qadir Khan, approved 29 schemes costing Rs 32250.307 million.

The forum approved schemes including establishment of Child Hospital at District Swat (Phase-I), Mobile Hospital Programme FATA, Strengthening of EPI Program in FATA (Revised), Upgrading of DHQ Kurram and feasibility for establishment of Medical College (Kurram) (AIP), Upgrading of DHQ (North and South Waziristan) and feasibility for establishment of medical colleges (North and South Waziristan) (AIP), establishment of new Health facilities and Paramedics/Nursing/Medical Colleges, Health Management Information System in FATA, establishment of District Head Quarter Hospital at Ghazi Abad, District Kolai Palas, Upgrading of BHU Darmai to RHC in Tehsil Matta, District Swat and Physical Rehabilitation Centers in FATA.

Other approved schemes are: establishment of 16 Government Colleges, establishment of UET Swat, construction and improvement of Flood Protection Works, improvement of channels and rehabilitation of canal roads Southern districts, construction of flood protection works, irrigation channels and installation of solar tube wells, construction and rehabilitation of Warsak Left Bank Canal District Mohmand (AIP), design and construction of Mori Lasht Pipe Irrigation Scheme and construction of Irrigation Channels/Syphen Irrigation in Kalash Valleys District Chitral District Lower Chitra, flood protection works on irrigation channels, provision for Contractors accrued liabilities, expansion of Emergency Rescue Services to conduct mines rescue operations, removal of Staff Deficiencies in Newly Opened Areas in Education, construction, rehabilitation and repair of roads in Tehsil Kabal District Swat, construction of Bypass road Swari to Dagar and UC Rega, Krapa, Dewana Baba, Shalbandai, Noorizi, Batara, Pandair, Sooray, Gul Bandal, Gagra, District Buner, rehabilitation of Kalam to Gujar Gabral road (flood damaged), design of conversion of 40 existing steel bridges to RCC Bridges, maintenance & Repair of carpeted road in premises of St.

John's Cathedral Church Peshawar Cantt, construction of 294 km roads in Malakand Division, construction and rehabilitation of internal roads in UCs Sakhra, Darmai, Ashray, Durushkhela, Baidara, Khairari, Chuprial, Barthana and adjoining areas of District Swat and establishment of computerized braille printing press in Government Institute for Blind Peshawar.

The forum deferred four schemes due to inadequate designs and returned them to respective department for rectification.