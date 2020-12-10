UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDWP Approves 29 Developmental Projects Costing Rs 32250.307 M

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:07 AM

PDWP approves 29 developmental projects costing Rs 32250.307 m

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in a meeting held here Wednesday under the chair of Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Shakeel Qadir Khan, approved 29 schemes costing Rs 32250.307 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ):The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in a meeting held here Wednesday under the chair of Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Shakeel Qadir Khan, approved 29 schemes costing Rs 32250.307 million.

The forum approved schemes including establishment of Child Hospital at District Swat (Phase-I), Mobile Hospital Programme FATA, Strengthening of EPI Program in FATA (Revised), Upgrading of DHQ Kurram and feasibility for establishment of Medical College (Kurram) (AIP), Upgrading of DHQ (North and South Waziristan) and feasibility for establishment of medical colleges (North and South Waziristan) (AIP), establishment of new Health facilities and Paramedics/Nursing/Medical Colleges, Health Management Information System in FATA, establishment of District Head Quarter Hospital at Ghazi Abad, District Kolai Palas, Upgrading of BHU Darmai to RHC in Tehsil Matta, District Swat and Physical Rehabilitation Centers in FATA.

Other approved schemes are: establishment of 16 Government Colleges, establishment of UET Swat, construction and improvement of Flood Protection Works, improvement of channels and rehabilitation of canal roads Southern districts, construction of flood protection works, irrigation channels and installation of solar tube wells, construction and rehabilitation of Warsak Left Bank Canal District Mohmand (AIP), design and construction of Mori Lasht Pipe Irrigation Scheme and construction of Irrigation Channels/Syphen Irrigation in Kalash Valleys District Chitral District Lower Chitra, flood protection works on irrigation channels, provision for Contractors accrued liabilities, expansion of Emergency Rescue Services to conduct mines rescue operations, removal of Staff Deficiencies in Newly Opened Areas in Education, construction, rehabilitation and repair of roads in Tehsil Kabal District Swat, construction of Bypass road Swari to Dagar and UC Rega, Krapa, Dewana Baba, Shalbandai, Noorizi, Batara, Pandair, Sooray, Gul Bandal, Gagra, District Buner, rehabilitation of Kalam to Gujar Gabral road (flood damaged), design of conversion of 40 existing steel bridges to RCC Bridges, maintenance & Repair of carpeted road in premises of St.

John's Cathedral Church Peshawar Cantt, construction of 294 km roads in Malakand Division, construction and rehabilitation of internal roads in UCs Sakhra, Darmai, Ashray, Durushkhela, Baidara, Khairari, Chuprial, Barthana and adjoining areas of District Swat and establishment of computerized braille printing press in Government Institute for Blind Peshawar.

The forum deferred four schemes due to inadequate designs and returned them to respective department for rectification.

Related Topics

Peshawar South Waziristan FATA Education Flood Swat Mobile Road Bank Chitral Malakand Buner Ghazi Shakeel University Of Engineering And Technology Church Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

25 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

25 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

26 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

26 minutes ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

8 minutes ago

Canada's central bank holds key lending rate at 0. ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.