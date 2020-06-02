PDWP approves 29 developmental projects costing Rs33819mn

A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Shakil Qadir Khan Tuesday approved 29 projects costing 33819.208 million rupees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Shakil Qadir Khan Tuesday approved 29 projects costing 33819.208 million rupees.

The meeting among others was attended by its members and concerned officials.

Some of the approved projects approved by the participants include integrated vector management program in merged areas, Construction of Children and Maternity Hospital Charsadda, upgrading of emergency, accident and Intensive Care Units in Hayatabad Medical Complex, upgrading of Trauma Accident and Emergency Center Swat, upgrading of District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad, construction of Zamong Kor boys campus in DI Khan and Swat, increasing capacity of Detox Unit and Drug addict Rehabilitation in KP.