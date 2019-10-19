PDWP approves 3 development schemes

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved three development schemes of various sectors on Friday

According to sources, these schemes were approved in the 18th meeting of the PDWP of current fiscal year 2019-20, presided over by Chairman P&D Board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

The approved development schemes included dualisation of road from GT Road (Samma) to Gujrat - Dinga Road i/c Gujrat flyover of length 31 kilometres in district Gujrat at a cost of Rs 7,575.

024 million, Establishment of Model Cattle Market Multan at a cost of Rs 976.125 million, while Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (World Bank Assistance) is initially approved at the cost of Rs 330 million and sent to Central Development Working Party (CDWP) forum for final approval.

All members of Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, assistant chief coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.