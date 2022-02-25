UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves 3 Development Schemes Of Rs 4300.732 Mln

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 09:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved three development schemes of school education and roads sectors with an estimated cost of Rs4,300.732 million.

These schemes were approved in the 64th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Koh-e-Suleman Public School of Excellence (Boys & Girls) at Barthi, DG Khan at the cost of Rs1,500 million, construction of Doultala Bye-Pass Road via Chakwal Road to Madhari, Length 5.

80 Km (0.0 to 5.80 Km) Tehsil Gujar Khan District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs638.002 million and Dualisation /improvement of Multan Mattital Road, Length 21.00 Km, District Multan at the cost of Rs2,162.730 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the planning & development board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

