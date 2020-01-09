UrduPoint.com
PDWP Approves 32 Projects Worth Rs20264 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:13 PM

PDWP approves 32 projects worth Rs20264 mln

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Thursday approved 32 projects of public welfare worth Rs 20264.806 million during its meeting held here under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Shakeel Qadir Khan.

The forum considered 37 projects pertaining to different sectors including Multi-sectoral Development, Elementary & Secondary education, sports and Tourism, Roads and Bridges, Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation, Urban Development, Social Welfare, Information, labour, and Relief and Rehabilitation sectors for the uplift of the province.

It deferred five projects to respective departments for rectification. The approved projects of Urban Development sector were: Peshawar Uplift Programme, Improvement/Rehabilitation of Main Nasir Bagh Road Peshawar, Construction Retaining Wall and Road along Nari Khwar at Taj Abad and Rehabilitation/Repair work at Khushal Bagh Peshawar City.

