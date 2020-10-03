PDWP approves 34 projects costing Rs 50186.423 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 34 projects costing Rs 50186.423 million here on Saturday.

The approval was given in a meeting of the PDWP, held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Shakeel Qadir Khan. PWP members and senior officers of relevant departments participated.

In total 41 schemes, as many as 34 schemes were approved while seven schemes were postponed due to improper design and sent back to their respective departments for rectification.

According to details, approved projects in the field of industry sector included the existing SIDB, supply of gas and independent electric feeders, development of small industrial estate on Bannu Miranshah Road, North Waziristan (AIP) and feasibility study and establishment of industrial estates in the amalgamated districts.

Similarly, among the approved projects in the field of Primary and secondary education, feasibility study for the establishment of cadet colleges in Upper Dir and Haripur districts, establishment of 100 primary schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 100 high schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the basis of need. Up-gradation and construction of examination halls in schools on a need basis.

Meanwhile, provision of scholarships for students of integrated districts in the field of higher education, strengthening of BS programme, provision of staff to existing colleges (Commerce/General), establishment of Government Degree Colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on need basis were also included in the approved projects.

Approval has been given for setting up of Government Girls Degree College in Matta District, Swat.

While approved projects in the field of Local Government included Municipal Services Delivery Project, Establishment of Sub-Head Project Management Unit, and Construction of slaughterhouses in selected Tehsils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The establishment of bus terminals at the Tehsil level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the construction of fruit and vegetable markets in selected Tehsils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the approval of development works in various union councils in Peshawar also included.

Similarly, approval has been given for establishment of Agricultural University in Swat in the field of Agriculture, efficiency and sustainability of the Finance Department in the field of finance and upgrading of Rural Health Center Chaprial to Category D Hospital in the field of Health.

In the field of multi-sectoral development, included the projects to solve the basic problems of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, piloting innovative ideas, Tele-farming 100M, Telemedicine 100M, Digitization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government payments of 10M, one touch rescue 5M, Youth facilitation center 10M and satellite remote sensing of minerals 9M.

Integrated Regional Development package was also included for North Waziristan District, uplift program for Less developed areas (Kolai Pals, Batgram, Tank, Kohistan Bala, Shangla, Buner, Chitral Bala and Pine and Hangu).