PDWP Approves 34 Schemes Costing Rs 50186.424 Mln

Fri 02nd October 2020

A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Shakeel Qadir Khan here Friday approved 34 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 50186.423 million

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The forum considered 41 schemes pertaining to Industries, Mines and Minerals, Elementary and Secondary education, Higher Education, Agriculture, Information, Local Government, Health, Multi-Sectoral Development, Roads, Water and Finance sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum deferred seven schemes due to inadequate designs and returned to respective departments for rectification.

