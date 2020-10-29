UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDWP Approves 35 Developmental Schemes Costing Rs. 56033.481 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

PDWP approves 35 developmental schemes costing Rs. 56033.481 mln

A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Qadir Khan approved 35 developmental projects costing Rs56033.481 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Qadir Khan approved 35 developmental projects costing Rs56033.481 million.

The forum considered 36 schemes relating to Energy and Power, Law and Justice, Local Government, Irrigation, Health, Agriculture, Road, Industries, Urban Development, Sport and Tourism and Elementary and Secondary education sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 35 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs. 56033.481 million while a scheme was deferred due to inadequate designs and returned to respective department for rectification.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Agriculture Road Shakeel Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

EU 'Looking Forward' for More Multilateral Engagem ..

37 seconds ago

UN Official Strongly Condemns 'Barbaric' Knife Att ..

38 seconds ago

IMF Chief Says UK's COVID-19 Economic Support Pack ..

41 seconds ago

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terror attack in ..

45 minutes ago

Von Der Leyen Says Invited Trudeau to Global Healt ..

4 minutes ago

Exxon Mobil to cut 1,900 US jobs as Covid-19 hits ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.