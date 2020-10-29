PDWP approves 35 developmental schemes costing Rs. 56033.481 mln

A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Qadir Khan approved 35 developmental projects costing Rs56033.481 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Qadir Khan approved 35 developmental projects costing Rs56033.481 million.

The forum considered 36 schemes relating to Energy and Power, Law and Justice, Local Government, Irrigation, Health, Agriculture, Road, Industries, Urban Development, Sport and Tourism and Elementary and Secondary education sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 35 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs. 56033.481 million while a scheme was deferred due to inadequate designs and returned to respective department for rectification.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.