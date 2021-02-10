PDWP approves 38 projects costing Rs. 16461.928 mn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Shakil Qadir Khan on Wednesday approved 38 developmental schemes with an estimated cost of Rs. 16461.928 million.

The meeting attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments considered 40 schemes pertaining to Higher Education, Auqaf, Hajj, & Minority Affairs, Social Welfare, Roads, Local Government, Urban Development, sports & Tourism, Multi Sectoral Development, Industries, Health and Law & Justice sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 38 schemes while two schemes were deferred due to inadequate designs and were returned to the respective department for rectification.

The approved projects included Upgradation of Abdul Wali Khan Campus at Buner, Upgradation of existing University Campuses at Chitral, construction of 60 Class rooms at Darul Uloom Islamia including hall and library at Aza Khel Bala Nowshera, Rehabilitation of Hindu Samadhi at the Tehsil Banda Daud Shah, Establishment of Schools for visually impaired in District Mohmand and Khyber, functionalisation of existing 105 Dastakari Centers in KP, construction of Special education Complexes in KP, Extension of Prime Minister EHSAS Program to Merged Areas, Feasibility and Design of Projects of various roads, Expansion of Bannu Miran Shah Road, rehabilitation of roads in UCs, Sakhra, Chuprial, Gwaleraiand, Asharay, District Swat, construction of roads in areas including Kacha, Planr Basi, Cherah Basi Khel, Mera Mada Khel,Torghar etc, Special Development Package For UCS Shodag, Harichand, Gandheri, Hisara and Behram Dheri District Charsadda, Urban Development Peshawar Uplift Program, Upgradation and Widening of approach road to Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, Upgradation of Sports Complexes at DI Khan, Bannu, Haripur and Mardan, feasibility study for establishment of Sports Stadium at Tehkal Peshawar, feasibility and improvement of Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium Peshawar, Innovation Fund for Entrepreneurs, Youth and Women, Economic Uplift of Youth (Start-Up Program), Multi Sectoral Development Public Policy and Social Protection Reforms Unit, Special Development Package, District Torghar (Phase-II).

Other projects are, Interest free micro finance schemes (IFMS) for entrepreneurship development in Merged Areas, KP Women Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Program, Provision of Independent Electric Feeders at SIEs Peshawar and Mardan, Construction of Mother & Child Care Hospital at D.I.Khan, Upgradation of DHQ Hospital Haripur to Cat-A Hospital, Upgradation of Kalam Hospital Swat, Upgradation of Civil Hospital Madyan to Category C , Establishment of Category-D Hospital at Upper Gadoon, Swabi, Provision of significant diagnostic facilities i.e. CT Scan, MRI etc in DHQ Hospitals of District Upper and Lower Chitral, Upgradation of Category-D Hospital Pacha Kay PK-20 Burner to Category-C, Upgradation of Category-C Hospital Chakdara Andezai to Category-B level, Upgradation of DHQ Hospital Batragram to Cat-B Hospital, Construction of Children and Maternity Hospital, Nowshera, Upgradation of Dargai Hospital from Category C to Category B, Upgradation of BHU Olandar to RHC level Shangla, Upgradation of BHU Dubair Bala to RHC RHC Dubair Bala District Kohistan Lower and Construction of Judicial Complex Swat.