PDWP Approves 4 Development Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 2,459.205 million.

These schemes were approved in the 34th meeting of the PDWP of the fiscal year 2022-23, with Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal in the chair.

The approved development schemes included: provision of lodging facility to 1,000 female students at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, at the cost of Rs 919.853 million, construction of residences for judicial officers at Faisalabad Headquarters (revised) at the cost of Rs 1,189.

039 million, feasibility study & detailed design of Latee Dam Site (district Talagang), (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 49.255 million, feasibility study for exploring water potential of Soan river and district Rawalpindi (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 301.058 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries and other representatives of the relevant departments attended the meeting.

