PDWP approves 4 development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here on Friday approved four development schemes in various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 19704.515 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here on Friday approved four development schemes in various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 19704.515 million

According to the PDWP sources, the schemes were approved in the 8th meeting of the PDWP of current fiscal year 2019-20.

The meeting approved the development schemes including Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP)-IFAD assisted (revised) at the cost of Rs 15,524.584 million, rehabilitation of metalled road from Zain to Barthi including Pile Foundation Bridge over Nullah Sanghar, length 16-km, District DG Khan (revised) at the cost of Rs 682.

931 million, Horizontal Land Development in South Punjab at the cost of Rs 2,000 million and Research & Development/ Technical Support Fund for Academia (revised) at the cost of Rs 1,497 million while Construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant at Babu Sabu (South West), Lahore. These schemes have been sent to Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for its final approval.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.