PDWP approves 4 development schemes of worth Rs 27,923 mln

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 27,923.552 million.

These schemes were approved in the 31st meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by the Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord), Assistant Chief Coordination and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included Revamping of All DHQs and 15 THQs Hospitals across Punjab at the cost of Rs. 10,054.32 million, Land Acquisition, Property Compensation, Afforestation & Shifting of Utilities for Rawalpindi Ring Road Project-R3 (L=66.6 km) at the cost of Rs. 14,326.55 million while dualization of road from Bahawalpur-Yazman Road to Chandni Chowk, Length 40.06 km, District Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs. 3,271.032 million and Checking Erosive Action of River Indus (Left Side) along 1-AR Minor in the Area of Lundi Pitafi District Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs. 271.650 million.