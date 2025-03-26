Open Menu

PDWP Approves 4 Development Schemes Worth Rs. 5bln

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 08:37 PM

PDWP approves 4 development schemes worth Rs. 5bln

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved four development schemes worth over Rs 5 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved four development schemes worth over Rs 5 billion.

The approval was made in the PDWP meeting, chaired by Chairman P&D board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan here Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, members P&D Board, and other senior officers.

The approved schemes included Rehabilitation of Gujrat Sargodha Road (Section Gujrat City to Mungowal) Length=18.00 Km, District Gujrat at the cost of Rs 1.237 billion, Widening/ Improvement of Single Road from Noorpur Thal to Jhang Road via Daduwala, Shah Hussain Length=55.00KM, Tehsil Noorpur Thal, District Khushab at the cost of Rs 1.367 billion, Revival of the Citrus Sector in Punjab at the cost of Rs 1.434 billion, and Establishment of 125-bedded new DHQ Hospital in District Chiniot at the cost of Rs 1.014 billion.

Recent Stories

UAE Health Council discusses strategic health proj ..

UAE Health Council discusses strategic health projects to strengthen UAE's globa ..

10 minutes ago
 HESCO CEO announces initiatives for improved power ..

HESCO CEO announces initiatives for improved power supply, Including Nooriabad I ..

31 seconds ago
 Meeting directs departments to vacate properties o ..

Meeting directs departments to vacate properties of archives directorate

33 seconds ago
 02 killed in Karachi road mishap

02 killed in Karachi road mishap

3 minutes ago
 Life term awarded in murder case

Life term awarded in murder case

3 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 4 development schemes worth Rs. 5bln

PDWP approves 4 development schemes worth Rs. 5bln

3 minutes ago
Crackdown on price gougers, Assistant Commissioner ..

Crackdown on price gougers, Assistant Commissioners take action in Lalian and Bh ..

3 minutes ago
 Negotiations only possible with those who respect ..

Negotiations only possible with those who respect constitution, law of state: Ab ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner ensure best arrangements for Derajat ..

Commissioner ensure best arrangements for Derajat 2025 festival

13 minutes ago
 Over 7,000 motorists fined for traffic violations: ..

Over 7,000 motorists fined for traffic violations: ITP

13 minutes ago
 Migrant deaths in Asia hit record high in 2024: UN

Migrant deaths in Asia hit record high in 2024: UN

13 minutes ago
 Woman killed in Larkana road accident

Woman killed in Larkana road accident

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan