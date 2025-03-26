PDWP Approves 4 Development Schemes Worth Rs. 5bln
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 08:37 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved four development schemes worth over Rs 5 billion.
The approval was made in the PDWP meeting, chaired by Chairman P&D board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan here Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, members P&D Board, and other senior officers.
The approved schemes included Rehabilitation of Gujrat Sargodha Road (Section Gujrat City to Mungowal) Length=18.00 Km, District Gujrat at the cost of Rs 1.237 billion, Widening/ Improvement of Single Road from Noorpur Thal to Jhang Road via Daduwala, Shah Hussain Length=55.00KM, Tehsil Noorpur Thal, District Khushab at the cost of Rs 1.367 billion, Revival of the Citrus Sector in Punjab at the cost of Rs 1.434 billion, and Establishment of 125-bedded new DHQ Hospital in District Chiniot at the cost of Rs 1.014 billion.
