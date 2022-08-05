UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves 62 Projects Worth Rs. 110 Bln

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved 62 development projects worth Rs.110 billion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved 62 development projects worth Rs.110 billion.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah presided over the first meeting of the PDWP.

On the special instructions of the Chief Minister , Mahmood Khan, separate district development plans were approved for several districts for uniform development of the province in various sectors that include health, education, drinking water projects, irrigation and agriculture.

